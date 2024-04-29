Choreo LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 187.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,461 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $60,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

