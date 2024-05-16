Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0147

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $650.76 million and approximately $52.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,242.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.01 or 0.00679168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00125845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00041459 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00068488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00205508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00095832 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,854,804,869 coins and its circulating supply is 44,168,881,582 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

