Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,925,000 after buying an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,316,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,256,000 after purchasing an additional 821,174 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $47.88. 769,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

