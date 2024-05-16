Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 315,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.28. 51,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,598. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.