Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $34.60. 163,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,770 shares of company stock worth $4,335,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

