Israel Discount Bank of New York Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Masco were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

MAS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.83. 1,301,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

