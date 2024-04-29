S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.63. The company had a trading volume of 483,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

