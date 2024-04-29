Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $734.54. 1,210,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $392.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $761.79 and its 200 day moving average is $667.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

