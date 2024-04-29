VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s 7th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 3.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 460,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,190,000 after acquiring an additional 493,627 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.66. 12,377,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,048,998. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.