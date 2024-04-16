Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

USA opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

In related news, insider Edmund J. Burke bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,085. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USA. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,082,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

