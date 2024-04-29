Ewa LLC Buys New Stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Ewa LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth $3,920,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 5.8 %

KNOP traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 158,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,951. The stock has a market cap of $179.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.