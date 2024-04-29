Naviter Wealth LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $909.81. The company had a trading volume of 408,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $955.61 and its 200-day moving average is $807.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

