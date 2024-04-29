Ewa LLC Buys Shares of 2,358 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ewa LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,908,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,220,000 after purchasing an additional 151,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,380,000 after purchasing an additional 351,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.65. 1,789,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $122.09.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

