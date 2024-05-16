Boston Partners Has $17.05 Million Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cactus were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cactus by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after buying an additional 73,704 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,544.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 681,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,599,109. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WHD

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.