Boston Partners Sells 64,820 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Boston Partners cut its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 64,820 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.76% of U.S. Silica worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SLCA opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.16. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $16.03.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,038 shares of company stock worth $1,552,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

