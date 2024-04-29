FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:FTAIO)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.2 %

FTAIO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,419. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

