Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.77. 2,593,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,756. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.40. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

