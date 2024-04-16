Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.10) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday.
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
