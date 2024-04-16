Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.10) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.80. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £364.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,785.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

