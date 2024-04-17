1,582 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GPN opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

