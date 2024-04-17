ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s (NASDAQ:ABVX) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 17th

ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 17th. ABIVAX Société Anonyme had issued 18,699,460 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $216,913,736 based on an initial share price of $11.60. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

