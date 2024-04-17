American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.06.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get American International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. American International Group has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $736,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.