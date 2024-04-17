Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price at $43.80

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ichor in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ichor by 207.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ichor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $39.29 on Friday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

