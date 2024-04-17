B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$6.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.02.

BTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

