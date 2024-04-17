BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.9029 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.55.

BAESY opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

