Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 178,729 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 131.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,729 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $41,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $136.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.