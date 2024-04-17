JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.25

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan American Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAM opened at GBX 960.35 ($11.96) on Wednesday. JPMorgan American has a 52 week low of GBX 694 ($8.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 992 ($12.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 955.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 870.66.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

