Ranpak (PACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.04 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PACK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 120,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

