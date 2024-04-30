PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.830 EPS.

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,659,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,433,574. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.72.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

