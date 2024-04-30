Ecopetrol (EC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 908,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,513. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7999 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecopetrol

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.