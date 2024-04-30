The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after buying an additional 829,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after buying an additional 549,318 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $172.39. 2,797,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,648,815. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

