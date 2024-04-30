Ledyard National Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 96,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $326.59. The company had a trading volume of 226,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.41 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

