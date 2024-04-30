Timbercreek Financial (TF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Timbercreek Financial to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million.

TF traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.49. 18,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 7.72. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$7.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TF shares. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

