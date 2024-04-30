Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,277 shares of company stock worth $29,649,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $572.64. 374,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.