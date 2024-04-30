Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 6,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.80. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

