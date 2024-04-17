iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $505.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

