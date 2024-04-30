Whitestone REIT (WSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.54 million, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WSR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.