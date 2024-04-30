Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.16 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

