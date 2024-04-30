CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CX. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.53.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Trading Down 2.0 %

CX stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CEMEX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,764,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,968,000 after buying an additional 373,246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 8,615,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000,000 after purchasing an additional 668,425 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.