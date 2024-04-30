Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.