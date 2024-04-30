Reliance (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:RS opened at $293.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.99.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

