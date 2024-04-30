Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EGO

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.