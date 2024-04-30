China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 15.3 %
Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
