TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.1 %

FTI stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TechnipFMC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 836,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 278,637 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

