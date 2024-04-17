Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.51.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
