Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.51.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

