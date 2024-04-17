Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 25th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.
Insider Activity at Medalist Diversified REIT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medalist Diversified REIT
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medalist Diversified REIT
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin’s Halving
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.