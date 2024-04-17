Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 25th

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

Insider Activity at Medalist Diversified REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

In other news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 20,191 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $112,463.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,323.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,264 shares of company stock valued at $170,073. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.