B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of RILYP stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
