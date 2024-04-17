B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RILYP stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

