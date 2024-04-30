Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.89.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

