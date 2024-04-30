Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $6.99 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

