First Capital Realty (FCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect First Capital Realty to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$171.18 million during the quarter.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.