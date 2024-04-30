First Capital Realty (FCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect First Capital Realty to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$171.18 million during the quarter.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement
