Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($4.19). The company had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

