Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 15th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($4.19). The company had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Are We in a Bull Market? 4 Factors that Determine a Bull Market
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin’s Halving
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.